10 injured in Bester New Year’s morning crash

It was a rocky start to the New Year for 10 people who sustained various injuries after a collision on the M25 near Bester on Sunday morning.

The crashed vehicles involved in the Bester collision

According to information received, after 4.20am, Rescue Care Paramedics responded to a serious collision on the M25 near Bester. Spokesman, Garrith Jamieson, said, “On arrival paramedics found two vehicles badly damaged on the roadway with one being on its roof. 10 people from both vehicles had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

Jamieson added that the exact cause of the collision was undetermined; however, SAPS were on scene will investigate further.