12-year old Olwethu’s dream ride to school

Pupils across KwaZulu-Natal headed back to school today but one Durban learner turned heads by arriving in a chauffeur-driven, red-hot Ferrari! It was a dream come true for 12-year old Olwethu Zikhali who was treated like the superstar he is, after winning Freedom Stationery’s First Fab Day Back to School competition on East Coast Radio.

The largest scholastic manufacturer in the southern hemisphere, Freedom Stationery partnered with East Coast Radio for the Fabulous First Day Back to School campaign that was held today at Greenbury Primary School in Phoenix, Durban.

Olwethu with his overjoyed mum, Phumzile Masuku.

The campaign was advertised to all local primary schools in November 2016 requesting students to motivate to Freedom Stationery on why their 2017 school fees should be paid. Heartfelt stories poured in and from all schools and Olwethu Zikali was the lucky winner of the Fabulous First Day Back at School campaign.

Olwethu entered the competition late last year, saying he would love to win to the grand prize because “I live with a single parent who cannot afford to pay school fees. My mum must also provide clothing and food so I’ll be happy if I could win.”

Olwethu won his school fees for 2017, a full set of school uniform, a Marlin backpack, Marlin hampers for all his class mates and an amazing ride to school in a red Ferrari. East Coast Radio broadcasted the whole event on the breakfast show and added to the hype by having a marching band escort Olwethu in the Ferrari to school. Marlin mascots were also present, greeting kids and posing for photos as the students and parents of the school were elated with joy.

Principal of Greenbury Primary, Mr Ponsamy, Marketing Assistant of Freedom Stationery, Ashina Inderjith, Sales & Marketing Manager of Freedom Stationery, Shiraz Hans, Olwethu Zikali, winner of the campaign, Lisa Appalsamy, Account Manager at East Coast Radio and Alachcia Naidoo, Marketing Manager of Freedom Stationery

Freedom Stationery focuses on CSI initiatives and loves giving back to the community. “ We are committed to social outreach projects which aim to empower the lives of those in our surrounding communities. The brand focuses strongly on this and creates projects rewarding both local schools and students. Part of Freedom Stationery’s CSI objectives are to assist wherever necessary and the annual Back to School campaign is one of the projects that seeks to deliver on this”, say’s Shiraz Hans – Sales & Marketing Manager of Freedom Stationery.