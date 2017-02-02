21 modified cars impounded in Springfield

Durban Metro Police clamped down heavily on alleged drag racers last weekend, 28 January on the Springfield, Electron Road stretch. Dozens of drag racing enthusiasts allegedly converged illegally late at night and at least 21 cars that were modified were impounded.

The operation that began at 9pm and culminated at 2am came hot on the heels of the brutal assault of 33-year-old Kuben Pather allegedly by drag racers, in the very same area where the Metro Police conducted their operation. Pather’s assault video went viral on social media.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Sbonelo Wiseman Mchunu said drag racing was an illegal activity that does not go reported. “Firstly drag racing is illegal, but with the limited resources that we work with, we prioritise complaints that people make like house robbery and hijackings. These are the crimes that get reported to us. So far no one had reported a drag racing incident like Pather’s. After seeing that the video went viral, Pather was asked to open an assault case so the criminals who did this could be arrested.”

Mchunu explained how hard it has been to nab drag racers. “It’s not a matter of the Metro Police allowing this to happen but like I mentioned we work with limited resources. It has been hard to nab the racers because people report when the racing happens but with the limited resources we have we are only able to send a few available vehicles to that area and they always flee as soon as they hear police sirens, making it hard for us to nab them.”

He assure the community that this is going to be a weekly operation.

Meanwhile, Sydenham SAPS is investigating a case of common assault after Pather filed charges against his attackers.