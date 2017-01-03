66 babies welcomed on New Year’s day

Thabisile Hlatshwayo and her twin babies who were born on New Year’s Day at Itshelejuba Hospital (Pic by Mondli Mwandla/KZN Department of Health)

66 babies, 35 boys and 31 girls, were welcomed into the world at KZN public healthcare facilities, on New Year’s day.

North coast mum, Thabisile Hlatshwayo’s twins were part of the 66 New Year babies. The birth of Hlatshwayo’s twins was a welcomed blessing in her life after losing her prematurely-born twins a year ago. Her twins were born on Sunday morning at Itshelejuba Hospital on the north coast of KZN.

Sibanesihle arrived at 3.30am, followed by her brother Senzelwe at 3.45am. Both weighed in at 1.5kg.

Hlatshwayo and her twins, were given a clean bill of health. She was in high spirits just hours after the delivery, and said, “I’m very happy, from the bottom of my heart.

“ I have also informed them at home about the arrival of my babies and they are elated. When I lost my other babies, who were my first, it was a very difficult time. Now at home they are saying that these babies are here to wipe away the family’s tears,” she said.