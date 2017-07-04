A magical affair at VDJ 2017

It certainly was a magical affair at this year’s Vodacom Durban July Handicap with spectacular bursts of colour at every glorious turn. From feathers, silks and lace to leather, sequins and glitter, it was a designer’s paradise interpreting ‘The Colour Of Magic’.

DUT designer student, Katekani Moreku won the Young Designer Award for a jaw-droppingly colourful creation while designer, Tilone Viljoen took top prize in the Fashion Challenge. However it was the R4mil main race that had punters speechless with a surprising win by Horse No. 1 Marinaresco followed by No 13. Al Sahem and No.12 Edict of Nantes. Spotted looking magical on raceday were: