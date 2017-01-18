A “peppy” baby boy – Baby delivered in clothing store

The healthy baby boy

A healthy baby boy was delivered inside a clothing store on Wicks Street in Verulam this morning after a 24-year old woman went into labour whilst waiting for the store to open.

At approximately 8:58am, members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to Pep Stores in the CBD, after employees of the store contacted the RUSA Operations Center seeking medical assistance. Paramedics were immediately despatched to assist the woman.

Management of Pep Stores closed the premises after a crowd had gathered outside the store. Employees then assisted paramedics whilst they delivered the baby.

A healthy 1.9kg baby boy was delivered at the store premises at approximately 9:14am. Both mother and baby were then transported to Osindsweni Hospital.

The baby with a Reaction Unit SA officer