Addressing concerns of Excelsior Court

By Zoe Papadakis

Community members are growing increasingly concerned over the general state of Excelsior Court at 97 Ridge Road, and have put forth a desperate call for action from government officials, hoping that pertinent issues arising from the situation will finally be addressed.

Ward 31 Cllr, Christopher Pappas, is concerned about the accumulating rubbish outside Excelsior Court

The block of flats, which was initially used to provide accommodation to members of the police, has since allegedly become residence to a number of illegal occupants, and has detoriated over the years. Community members have expressed concerns regarding compromised health and safety standards posed by the block of flats, citing numerous complaints including the illegal dumping of waste, water wastage and the pooling of stagnant water, overgrown bushes, noise disturbances as well as illegal occupants residing in the flats and an increase in criminal activity in the area.

Community member, Seelan Govender, said that the filth was currently the prominent concern to residents of the area. “It started about seven months ago,” he said, explaining that residents of Excelsior Court were dumping their rubbish in a pile outside the building. “They have no regard for their own wellbeing and are just dumping their waste wherever they can.”

Stagnant pooling water and water wastage is another concern of community members

Govender said that community members would be happy if, for the time being, they could at least resolve the cleaning issue of the block of flats, before moving on to addressing the various other complaints. Brian and Barbera Robb, also community members of the area, said that the building had been an issue for the past several years. The couple has tried to bring these up with officials, but have had little success locating the person and department in charge of the building. “We have dealt with the Mayville SAPS, who inherited the building and with the Department of Public Works in an attempt to get this issue resolved,” said Brian.

Ward 31 Cllr, Christopher Pappas, has been liasing with community members and government officials in an attempt to address the situation. Speaking about the block of flats, he explained that the building was owned by the national Department of Public Works and that the Mayville SAPS had inherited the block of flats. He said the exact number of illegal occupants inhabiting the flats was unknown however, it was alleged that members of the SAPS as well as other security members were residing in Excelsior Court and possibly leasing the flats out to other community members. “There is no real record of who is living there at the moment,” he said.”

In terms of this, Pappas said that there was little that SAPS or the municipality could do due to jurisdictions. “The next step is for us to sit down with senior officials at the SAPS, as well as representatives of the community and civic organisations,” he said, adding that they could look at addressing the main concerns of dumping, noise pollution, overgrown bushes as well as water wastage, with the municipality.

A group meeting was held last week, where Pappas met with community members to highlight the main issues and concerns and establish how to move forward.

The general consensus was that the main priority should be to clean up the area and Pappas said he would be bringing the matter up with DSW in an attempt to procure a skip for the block of flats to dump their rubbish, or to possibly arrange for regular rubbish pick ups.