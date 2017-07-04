Afrocentric and charming Sizo Henna hosts Rustic Chakula

A new lifestyle cooking show that discovers and celebrates the modern-yuppie in true African lifestyle debuts on SABC 3 today (Tuesday, 4 July) at 8.30pm.

Rustic Chakula is hosted by the Afrocentric, charming cosmopolitan Chef Sizo Henna and explores this contemporary lifestyle through prominent African guests, art, music, destinations and cultures. All his travel experiences allow him to bring culinary creations that are rustic in taste and look.

Henna is probably South Africa’s well-kept secret among the country’s rich and famous. This young energetic professional chef who studied at London’s prestigious Walthamstow Forest College has a very simple business concept: “Do a stunning job every time”.

While travelling the world, Henna learnt about different cultures and cuisines, from Swiss in Geneva, to spicy hot Indian in Mumbai, the chunky fish and chips and mushy peas in the streets of London, to pan-fried foie-gras in France, to creamy mngqusho back home in Bisho.

He has had the privilege of working with chefs from different backgrounds and learnt a lot about British cuisine from his English head chef, Spanish cuisine from his sous chef from Spain, to Caribbean from his Jamaican class mate.

Don’t miss Rustic Chakula on SABC 3 tonight at 8.30pm.