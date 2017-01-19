Another baby abandoned, mother arrested

By Zoe Papadakis

Constable Nkunzi Fikile and Mcineka Bathabile of Durban Railway Police arrest a woman for child abandonment

A woman was arrested on Monday after she allegedly abandoned her baby at an Eastern Cape train station before hitchhiking to Durban, where she filed a false missing person’s report with members of the SAPS.

The baby has since been recovered in Butterworth, and is reportedly in good health and being cared for at a place of safety, however the accused remains in police custody. Durban Central SAPS Communications Officer, Captain K Ndlovu, said that the suspect allegedly dumped her baby on Friday at the Gcuwa Railway Station and hiked to Durban.

She reported the child missing on Sunday with members ofthe SAPS but, upon further questioning, admitted that she had abandoned her child. She was immediately arrested by Constable Nkunzi Fikile and Mcineka Bathabile of Durban Railway Police. Since then, members of Durban Central SAPS and Eastern Cape police have been working fervently together to try and find the baby. On Tuesday, Ndlovu reported that the child had been found.

The abandoned baby was recovered in the Eastern Cape

“We always condemn the abandonment of a child,” he said, adding that there were places of safety for women to take their children if they felt they were unable to cope with motherhood. “Above and beyond this, it is a criminal offence to lie to the police. The time wasted using the manpower and government resources is a fruitless expenditure.”

Ndlovu said this was a message to community members that SAPS would bring criminals to book. He also applauded the two young constables for their swift arrest. This will be the third reported incident of child abandonment in Durban taking place over the past two weeks. Last week The Weekly Gazette reported on an incident in which an abandoned baby boy was recovered from a toilet’s rubbish bin in the Commercial Towers. Chris Botha of Netcare 911 reported that the baby had been wrapped in two black plastic bags before being dumped into a rubbish bin.

The baby was suffering from oxygen deprivation and the advanced life support paramedic and his team had to work hard to stabilise him. The baby was taken to a hospital in Durban, where social services took over the case.

In another incident that took place two weeks ago, the body of an abandoned baby was found abandoned in a bin on Esther Roberts Road in Davenport.