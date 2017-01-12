Armed hijacker fatally shot

An armed hijacker was allegedly shot dead by the driver of a taxi that he was trying to hijack. Initial reports said that the driver of the taxi was shot on Monday evening 9 Jaunary at the Helpmekaar and Limit Hill intersection in Ladysmith.

The mini bus taxi full with passengers stopped at a red robot in Limit Hill, turning towards the N11 to Newcastle when a vehicle pulled in front it.

Ladysmith Police, W/O Bash Khan told the Ladysmith Herald that three armed men ordered the driver of the mini bus out at gun point. “While he was being robbed of his cell phone another one of the assailants attempted to drive off with the vehicle, but failed. The driver managed to draw his personal firearm and shot one of the assailants fatally.”

Khan said the other two assailants fled the scene abandoning their vehicle. No one was injured. Police are investigating a case of attempted hijacking and has also opened an inquest.

The deceased has not yet been identified while the abandoned vehicle was impounded for further investigation.