Award-winning dance at Wits 969 Festival

2017 promises to be an exciting year at Wits Theatre’s 969 Festival as it celebrates its 14th birthday, hosts the National Arts Festival’s best theatre and enchants with award-winning dance productions. It is all happening between 14 and 30 July.

The lineup at 969 is diverse and exciting with 28 theatre, dance and music productions that make time out at the theatre memorable. For audiences who love dance, they will not be disappointed at the stand-out lineup of dance performances at the festival. This year, the six remarkable productions that feature on Wit’s stages have been created by acclaimed choreographers, some even award-winning.

Take for example this year’s Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner Thandazile Radebe. Her stunning piece, “Sabela”, explores the tension between one’s humanity, names and numbers, bodies and bio metrics, space and passwords, fantasy and reality.

“Through our names we want to find out how it feels to be infinitely more complex than we are. Through our names we want to be free from ourselves and transcend through each other until we are one,” says Radebe. Sabela is a fascinating journey through life without the limitations of the three dimensions and will have audiences entranced.

Another 2016 Standard Bank Ovation Award winner at 969 this year is Bailey Snyman presenting “Burn” which explores the tense relationship between Earth and man, and how they hold each other ransom. The unforgettable piece is a full-length duet which is all at once strong, powerful and explosive. “It’s a fierce dance work that tests the limits of the human body. After all, humanity is the Earth’s most intimate friend,” says Snyman.

Award-winning dance company the Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative (FATC) is bringing yet another striking production to the stage. With “Nothing But Silence they Turned their Bodies to Face the Noise” (or Noise) is a response to the historically-dense present. It evokes the “slow rhythms of growth and decay” around us and tackles the explosive issues of an imploding South Africa. The piece is intended to make its audiences think as it brings into sharp focus the ever-present realities of environmental degradation and climate change. This new work was conceived and created by PJ Sabbagha and Athena Mazarakis in collaboration with the company.

A 2017 Standard Bank Ovation Award winner Nijinsky’s War is a spectacular collaboration which combines both theatre and dance to draw parallels between Nijinsky, one of the world’s greatest dances of all time, and acclaimed dancer/choreographer, Ignatius van Heerden. Nijinsky was diagnosed with schizophrenia and committed to various asylums for the last 30 years of his career. Van Heerden draws on the famous dancer’s remarkable yet tragic life to provide depth to his performance which is directed by Gopala Davis.

Choreographer Dada Masilo’s “Giselle” promises to surprise audiences as she breaks away from the classic narrative and sets the piece in rural South Africa by exploring traditional African rituals and ceremonies. “I didn’t want to box the women as victims; men also get heartbroken. The work is not about hate for men, but about betrayal, heartbreak, grief and revenge. And, unlike the ballet, my version is unforgiving. It is not a pretty work,” she says.

While referring to the original ballet score, music composer Philip Miller stunningly interlaces his composition with African voice, drums, cello, violin and harp. Masilo’s interpretation of the popular ballet will have audiences rethinking the classics.

“Vacuum” generates impossible images and fantastic paintings, an interplay of bodies appearing and disappearing between black holes and dazzling lights. The stunning piece, which is conceived and choreographed by Philippe Saire, is the third part in a series of performances called Dispositifs (‘stage devices’), in convergence with visual arts.

After “Black Out” in 2011 and “Neons Never Ever, Oh! Noisy Shadows” in 2014, “Vacuum” explores a new aspect of our sensory perception through an optical illusion created with two neon tubes. With this third piece, Saire further explores the visual perception of movement. The result is both lyrical and inspiring, as it moves forward through the history of art, from Renaissance paintings to photographic development.

The best part of the 969 Festival is that it offers a convenient way to experience a cross-section of South African talent. The programme has been specifically structured for theatre goers to enjoy several theatre, dance and music shows in one evening with time for refreshments and drink at the theatre bar in between.