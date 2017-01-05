Baby’s body recovered in bin

The body of a baby was found abandoned in a bin on Esther Roberts Road in Davenport last Tuesday.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care reported that paramedics were called to the scene just after 11am.

Upon arrival, they discovered that a baby had been dumped in a bin packet on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the baby, however the baby had already passed away,” said Jamieson. “The baby was handed over to Umbilo SAPS for further investigation.”