Back to school carnage in Ntuzuma

Netcare 911 paramedics, the fire services and the provincial services were called to the scene of a collisi on between a taxi and a passenger bus along Ingcebo Drive, Ntuzuma this morning.

Reports from the scene indicate that a bus and taxi collided in a partial head-on collision.

Exact detail to the crash and preceding events is still speculative and will form part of the police investigation.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and were faced with absolute carnage. On impact the side of the taxi was ripped off and debris was found over a large area . The crumpled remains of the taxi had come to rest on the sidewalk about fifty metres from the bus.

After triaging the injured it was found that four children tragically died on impact, a fifteen-year-old –boy had sustained life-threatening injuries , seven people were seriously injured while ten escaped with minor injuries.

The critically injured patient was placed on a ventilator and after he was immobilised, he was airlifted to a specialised hospital for the care that he required. The other patients were treated by various services at the scene before being transported to hospitals and clinics in the area.