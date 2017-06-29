Back to the Future with The Atrium

The Atrium in Overport City will be hosting a guidance fair called Back to the Future from 1 – 7 July.

When you spend R300 or more at any of the The Atrium in Overport City stores, pop your entry form into one of three entry boxes in the mall and you could win bursaries worth over R140 000 proudly sponsored by Durban Business College and The Weekly Gazette.

There will be free career counselling on offer from various tertiary institutions at the event in addition to financial, tax and legal advice completely free of charge.

Guest speakers will guide students visiting the event on various career paths and life skills. From 1-3 July a custom Go-Cart track will be in the first level parking lot which was built especially for the event and from 1-14 July school holiday fun for the younger kids will be provided, such as jumping castles and prize games, situated on the ground floor next to The Crazy Store.

Get creative with some awesome props courtesy of the Photobox, free photos throughout the day on 1 July and free popcorn for all shoppers 1-2 July.