Bail for drug dealers

Protest held at accused drug dealer’s bail hearing

By Krishnee Naidoo

Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors and supporters in one voice called for bail to be denied in the case against an alleged Phoenix drug dealer and his accomplices outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, DA ward councillor, Bradley Singh said, “The known Phoenix drug dealer was recently arrested after his drug lab was uncovered by the Durban Organised Crime Unit, Hawks and Crime Intelligence. Close to R1, 2 million worth of drugs were recovered and three people were arrested (Phoenix Tabloid, 27 June 2017). The drug dealer and his accomplices cannot be allowed free reign to continue their antics within the community again. The buck stops here.”

DA councillors and supporters protest outside the Verulam Magistrate Court

Councillor Bradley Singh commended the work of the police officers and said their work in arresting the notorious drug dealer, who has been labelled a ‘drug kingpin’ in Phoenix is the breakthrough that was needed.

“In light of our recent march in Phoenix, these arrests come as a breath of fresh air. We will continue to stand up for the community especially against drugs. We are glad that drugs are slowly being eradicated in Phoenix. We will now see a reduction in crime as well,” added Cllr Singh. Police identified the 42-year-old Phoenix drug dealer as the syndicate head of the undercover heroin lab that was bust within the plush suburb of Umhlanga last Friday morning. A 40-year-old syndicate manager and four other suspects aged between 32 and 53 years-old were also nabbed. Police entered the flat near Gateway during a planned operation known as ‘Project Black Rain’ and caught the suspects red-handed packaging heroin capsules.

Chairman of the Phoenix local Drug Action Committee (PLDAC), Mohamed Shah, said, “The police are doing their job and making the arrests, it is now up to the justice system to ensure that these drug-accused do not walk away with a slap on the wrist. Too often we are faced with situations where drug dealers are arrested and pay their bail and fines with a smile on their face.

“Those amounts are a drop in the ocean for them and they can recoup those amounts in the blink of an eye when they are back on the streets. What we need are hefty sentences that will ensure that those perpetrators caught for dealing in drugs are punished accordingly.”

At the time of going to press the suspects were released on R5 000 bail each.