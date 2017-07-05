Beloved top cop laid to rest

Newcastle’s much loved top cop, Warrant Officer Sasha Naidoo will be laid to rest on 8 July. An outpouring of grief from the entire Newcastle community has been testament of Naidoo’s heroism and bravery in the line of duty.

Fallen Hero, Warrant Officer Sasha Naidoo will be missed for his great service to the community

On Tuesday 27 June at approximately 15:45, W/O Naidoo of the Newcastle K9 Unit, was on duty and responded to a complaint of assault with an Intention to commit Grievious Bodily Harm in Madadeni Section 7P.

“It is alleged that a 59-year-old suspect had earlier committed a crime and then locked himself in a room. After several attempts by police to get the suspect to hand himself over to police, he emerged with a spear and stabbed Officer Naidoo in the left inner thigh,” said Communication Liaison person Lizzy Arumugam.

According to a police statement issued, Warrant Officer Naidoo suffered severe vein injuries and was hospitalised. He passed away on 29 June at Medi-clinic, Newcastle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with Assault GBH, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Pointing of a Firearm and Murder.The suspect appeared at the Madadeni Magistrate Court and is currently in Police custody.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa expressed his shock at the news.

“I strongly condemn the killing of police officers and it is a concern to us. The community must stand up and get involved in stopping this kind of attack. I sincerely send my condolences to the family, friends and his colleagues for the pain they suffered when the news of his death broke out.

“I want to assure the community that we will thoroughly investigate this case and make sure that the suspect is prosecuted and gets the harshest sentence should he be found guilty by the court,” he said.

His demise has been met with shock and widespread grief and tributes for the fallen hero have poured in via social media platforms.