Body recovered off Virginia pier

The body of a 35-year-old male was recovered last Wednesday in the sea just off the Virginia Pier at about 6pm. Marshall Security received a call for a body that was spotted floating off the pier.

“Special Operations Team members and Netcare911 emergency care practitioners were immediately dispatched,” said Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security. “On arrival the body of a male, approximately 35 years of age, was found floating face down in the water just passed the pier.

“Members of the Marshall Security Special Operations Team managed to retrieve the male and bring him to shore where he was assessed and declared deceased by paramedics,” added Van Reenen.

The police took over the scene for further investigations.