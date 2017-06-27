Bollywood music maestros set to rock Durban

It’s almost here, get ready to watch the Titans of Bollywood, Vishal and Shekhar Live in concert in durban this week.

The dynamic duo, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani are the number one music maestros in India.

Known for being award-winning playback singers, lyricists, music composers as well as directors, reality TV stars and actors.They have sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

The concert is set to take place in Durban on Friday, 30 June 2017 at the ICC in Durban and 2 July 2017 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

Vishal Dadlani has been nominated on several occasions for the best male playback singer at the Filmfare awards. In 2010, he was Dan Te Nan, in 2012 nominated for Chammak Challo, 2016 for Gulaabo. The duo won the award for best duet at the Global Indian Music Awards (GIMA) in 2014 for Balam Pichkari, IIFA awards for best music director for RA One in 2010 and I Hate Luv Storys in 2011. In 2010 and 2011, Vishal was nominated for the best male playback singer for Andhoore and Dan Te Nan 2011, the duo won the GIMA best lyricist award for Tujhe Bhula Diya.

Vishal Dadlani went on to receive the top accolades for Big Star Most Entertaining song in 2011 for Sheila Ki Jawani and in 2013 for Balam Pichkari. He also was nominated for Big Star Most Entertaining singer (male) in 2014 for Tu Meri and in 2015 for Gulaabo. In 2016, Dadlani was nominated for the Stardust Award for best male playback singer for Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. Vishal and Shekhar went on to win the Zee Cine Award in 2013 for best music director for Student of the Year. In 2013 and 2015, Vishal Dadlani won the Mirchi Music Awards for Critic’s Choice Male Vocalist of the Year for Jeen Le Zaraa and Tu Meri. Vishal and Shekhar were the proud awardees of the Screen award for the best music director for Student of the Year in 2013 and Happy New Year in 2015. They were also the best music reality TV show judges for their work on Indian Idol Junior.

Over the last 5 years in South Africa, Vishal and Shekhar’s songs have been voted as the number one and two in South Africa on the Bollywood year-end countdowns on Hindvani FM and Lotus FM. Music lovers and Bollywood enthusiasts have chosen Radha on the Dance floor (2012), 1234ЕGet on the Dance Floor (2013), Indiawaale (2014), Selfie Re Le Le (2015), Jabra Fan (2016) as their favourite songs. Some of their other blockbuster hits include Chammak Challo, Ishq Wala Love, Vele, Criminal, Ghagra, Sharabi, Dildaara, Meherbaan, Kurbaan Hua, Jeen Le Zaraa, You May Be, Tuje Bhula Diya, Shake It Like Shammi, Anjaana Anjaani, Zehneseeb and Radha on the Dance Floor.

Lucky ticket holders stand a chance to win a ladies and gents luxury Bulova watch worth R20 000 each. Buy purchasing a ticket, ticket holders stand a chance to win 1 of 2 Bulova watches worth R12 000 each. Ticket prices Durban: R150 (sold out), R250, R350, R 375, R450, R550, R750, R1000, R1500, R2000 (VIP) and R3000 (VVIP Ц sold out).

The concert is proudly brought to you by Imagination Unlimited Group, Cinecentre, Colors TV, Megazone Media, Megazone Bollywood, The Incredible

India, Brightspark studios, Golden Events, Accimed, VIP Marine Services and Tours and Tabloid Newspapers. Be a part of the biggest concert of the year and celebrate the ending of the fast and the beginning of the school holidays. An event not to be missed!!!