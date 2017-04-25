Boy (7) strangled to death

By Krishnee Naidoo

The community of Phoenix has been left shell-shocked after news that a seven-year-old boy, Elijah Kubair, was allegedly murdered and a family member is in police custody, sifted through social media platforms on Monday morning.

According to Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, police spotted the man carrying the child who was later discovered to have been deceased and was found to have sustained injuries consistent with strangulation.

“It is alleged that the parents of the children are separated and that the father has custody of the children over the weekends. On Sunday, 23 April at about 8:30pm, the children were scheduled to return to their mother and this did not occur. It is believed that at about 21:00 both the children, a boy aged seven-years-old and a girl aged four-years-old left with a family member. The maternal family then contacted the police and went out in search of the missing children aided by SAPS members,” Cpt Naidoo said.

“At about 1am, the police managed to locate the family member and both the children near a sports field on Northside, Bellside in Caneside.

“The man was carrying the boy and the girl was walking beside him. He was deceptive when being questioned about the child and maintained that the child was asleep.

“When the police forcefully conducted an inspection on the child, it was established that the child was unresponsive. The child was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The doctor showed the police a laceration around the child’s neck which is consistent with strangulation. A physical examination was conducted on the little girl and revealed no signs of injury on her,” added Cpt Naidoo. She added that the family member is a suspect in the murder case and is in police custody.

Spokesman for local security company, KZN VIP, Glen Naidoo, said, “It is believed that the incident could have resulted because of a domestic dispute. Police found the father carrying the dead body and crying as he walked the streets of Phoenix. It is sad that when we are troubled that in our diminished thoughts we do things that we regret later. We at KZN VIP extend our sympathies to the bereaved family. It is hoped that social workers, religious leaders, neighbours and friends will rally around the family and offer support and counselling during this tragic time.”

Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid, Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh, said, “This is utterly heartbreaking. It is reminiscent of the Shahiel tragedy that rocked Phoenix a few years ago. Our prayers are with the grieving family. Police will certainly strive to get to the bottom of this case and the guilty party will face the strongest punishment possible. We will not accept that innocent children should suffer in this way.”

Ward Councillor, Managie Johnson, said, “Such a tragedy is unfathomable. No child should demise in such a manner. We will work together as a community to ensure that justice is served in this case.