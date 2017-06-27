Brother discovers kidnapped sibling was murdered

By Krishnee Naidoo

What was believed to have been a kidnapping case quickly escalated to murder when a missing man’s body turned up at the Phoenix Mortuary, more than a week after he was last seen by his brother in the Phoenix Industrial Park area. Thorough investigations led to the arrest of a 41-year-old suspect, Sipho Sithole and three other accomplices

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “Mr Shandu arrived at the Phoenix police station to report that his brother had been missing since Tuesday, 13 June 2017. He alleged that on that day, he was at Industrial Park, near Browns Cash and Carry, when he witnessed his brother being assaulted by a group of about six men. The said males were assaulting the victim with bush knives, sjamboks and stones. Whilst the said males were assaulting the victim, they were accusing him of having stolen cigarettes. They then allegedly stuffed the victim into a Nissan Hardbody and drove away. The complainant was under the impression that his brother will return home but a week later when the victim did not return home, then the complainant realised that something was amiss. He immediately proceeded to the police station to report the matter. He did inform the police that he knew one of the suspects and stated he could point him out as he has a store near a cash and carry.”

The four suspects were subsequently arrested. “At the same time a body of an African male was found in the Inanda/KwaMashu area. An inquest docket was opened at the Inanda Police station. After the suspects pointed out as to where they had dumped the body of the victim, the investigation led to the Phoenix Mortuary where the body of the deceased on the Inanda inquest case was pointed out. Initially a case of kidnapping was registered at Phoenix SAPS which has now changed to murder. The next of kin of the victim, Sbonga Shandu, have been notified of the case,” said Cpt Naidoo.

The murder case will however be transferred to KwaMashu SAPS for further investigation. The Station Commander at Phoenix SAPS, Brigadier DB Ndlovu, said, “I commend the members of the Detective Services for their sterling work in solving this matter in such a short space of time. The members worked tirelessly day and night to make sure that the suspects are arrested.”