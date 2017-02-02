Call for pragmatic approach to prostitution

By Zoe Papadakis

Community members say they are up in arms over the apparent rise of prostitutes in Durban and particularly, in the Windermere area. A joint meeting was called last week where members of the Berea SAPS, Durban Central SAPS, Metro Police, and the CPF gathered to discuss the topic and to find a solution.

Ward 27 Cllr and DA spokesperson for Human Settlements and Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, reported on the topic recently, saying that he had noted that there was a growing problem, with prostitutes moving up from their normal haunts, and could be seen as high up as Innes Road.

Commenting on this, he explained that the issue of prostitutes was infamously a difficult situation to deal with.

“But we cannot look the other way when they (prostitutes) infringe on the rights, privacy and peace of residents. When residential areas and areas close to schools get affected, it creates an unacceptable situation.”

Meyer said that he had to view the issue as both a councillor elected to represent the best interest of the residents of Ward 27, as well as a social worker aware of the social causes behind prostitution and the social ills that comes with the industry. He said that a pragmatic approach was needed to deal with this challenge.

“The complexities of the matter where it is both a law enforcement issue as well as a social issue also makes it very difficult for the police to deal with,” he said. “The last two weeks I have met with law enforcement agencies to address that side of the problem, and I am planning to now meet with NGO’s working in this field to address that side of the challenge. But I think it is also time for us a nation to take an honest and pragmatic look at this matter.”

In an effort to share their side of the story, The Weekly Gazette approached a local sex worker who, although reluctant to comment, said that choosing to be a prostitute was a decision she had to make.

“Some of us have to make the difficult decision based on looking after our loved ones, no matter what it takes,” she said. “I need money to send home, business is messed up and I’m over stressed and can’t anymore.”

Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) reported that sex workers’ rights are often neglected. “Sex workers are one of the most marginalised groups in contemporary South Africa. They are vulnerable to harassment, violence, abuse and ill-health, such as sexually transmitted infections (STIs).”

“Sex workers in South Africa are challenged because their work is stigmatised and discriminated against, which means they are forced to work in dangerous conditions.

This is the basic reason for violence done to sex workers. The criminalisation of sex work also puts sex workers especially at risk of abuse by the police, so to avoid being arrested or abused by police, they may work in out-of-the-way places where they are easily attacked. Additionally, because the police do not often want to charge crimes against sex workers, sex workers are easy victims for robbers, clients who are violent or refuse to pay, dishonest managers, abusive partners and even serial killers,” adds SWEAT.

According to SWEAT, stigma, discrimination, criminalisation and police abuse mean that sex workers also find it very hard to get good health care, including condoms and HIV treatment. As a result, they are at quite a high risk of getting HIV and STIs. This also meant that sex workers found it hard to get protection from labour, health and safety laws.

In South Africa and Durban, many people do not have formal work, partly due to lack of skills. SWEAT reported that sex work became a viable choice for people who have many other demands on their time, like studying, another job or caring for children or relatives. Recent research showed that there are probably about 150 000 sex workers in South Africa, most of which are women.

Addressing the topic, Larissa Klazinga of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation South Africa, Durban, believed in the decriminalisation of sex work.

“The AIDS Healthcare Foundation offers critical services to people from all walks of life, including sex workers,” she said. “Our experience has reinforced AHF’s strong support for the decriminalisation of sex work as we have witnessed first hand how sex workers bear the brunt of sexual violence with no recourse to action, as the law views them as criminals. Particularly troubling is the police tactic of confiscating condoms or using them as evidence of intent. This practice puts people’s lives at risk. Sex workers deserve the same human rights, dignity and access to justice as everyone else.”

Meyer added that various countries have looked at different approaches, from criminalising the client instead of the prostitute, to special enforcement units, to legalising prostitution.

“It is important for our government to review our own approach, and look at other countries stories, to find a strategy that will address the complex situation of prostitution in South Africa,” he said. “SAPS and Metro have committed to step up enforcement in the area, and whereas this is important and I am grateful for their commitment, this is always only but a temporary solution,” Meyer concluded.