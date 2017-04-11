Calls for calm on the roads this Easter

By Krishnee Naidoo

The scene of the fatal crash on the M41

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairman, Umesh Singh, is calling for safety on the roads during this Easter week after several accidents have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries to pedestrians and road-users in the past few weeks.

“This is alarming. Between motorists and pedestrians involved in these accidents, both appear to have very little regard for road safety, their own well-being and the well-being of other road users. Speed, recklessness and using thoroughfares to save time are all factors resulting in the many accidents. We are entering the busy Easter week and I shudder to think of the catastrophes that lie ahead. One fatality is one too many. I implore pedestrians and motorists to heed the rules of the road and be cautious. Do not act in haste. Your safety is important to us,” said an apprehensive Singh.

A pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run on the R102 and White House robots

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, echoed Singh’s sentiments and warned all road-users to be vigilant and safety-conscious on the roads. “Police will be out in full force to ensure that the Easter week is safe for all. We have a zero-tolerance attitude and will not go easy on all offenders. They must be prepared to face the consequences of their actions,” added Cpt Naidoo.

On Friday, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a vehicle overturned on the M41 just before the M4 on-ramp. All emergency personnel responded to the scene.

KZN VIP’s Medical Team has been mobilizing their medics to various crash sites, and spokesman, Gareth Naidoo, said, “There has been an increase in road accidents involving both motorists and pedestrians in the past few weeks.

Another pedestrian was knocked down on the R102 in between McDonald’s and the White House robots on Friday. KZN VIP Medics were alerted to the incident by a passerby who witnessed the accident. Upon the arrival of medics, the pedestrian had been assessed as a yellow code patient after he had sustained head injuries. The patient was stabilised on scene before being transported to a private hospital.

The accident scene on the R102 left a pedestrian and motorist injured

The victim’s family was grateful to the passerby who chased the vehicle that knocked the patient and managed to get a registration number. The matter is being further investigated.”

Naidoo added, “KZN VIP Medics were dispatched to an accident scene on the R102 in between White House and McDonald’s robot after a report of a pedestrian being knocked. Upon the arrival of VIP medics, the patient was in a critical state. The medics spent over an hour stabilising the patient. Advanced Life Support Intervention was needed and Netcare 911 paramedics were called in.

The patient was transported by KZN VIP Medics to a private hospital after being stabilised on scene but was last known to be in a critical condition. The driver of the vehicle which knocked the pedestrian also sustained injuries and was treated by another private ambulance service. The relevant authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.