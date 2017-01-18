Chatsworth cops recover R1m worth of drugs

The drugs that were seized

On Sunday, 15 January, an eThekwini Inner South Intelligence driven operation involving Durban Organised Crime, Durban Metro Police and Shongweni K9 recovered drugs to the value of R1 million.

Ethekweni Inner South Cluster Communications Officer Priya Nunkumar stated that the team pounced on the 59 year-old dealer at his home in New Germany, Pinetown, where the dealer was found in possession of 164,4 kilograms of higher grade dagga and 640 litres of Benzine, which will be seized by Spiltec.

‘”The 8-hour operation apprehended the dealer who had been producing and supplying various different cannabis products from his Wehaus Street home. The dealer has been charged for cultivation and distribution of dagga and will appear in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court soon,” said Nunkumar.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Keerath Nunkumar commended Ethekwini Inner South Intelligence and members who worked the joint operation to successfully apprehend the drug dealer. “We will be conducting numerous multidisciplinary operations to successfully tackle the high drug dealing which is an ongoing problem within the eThekwini Inner South Region,” he said.