China Diaries, a new travel show on SABC3

And as the Chinese Proverb goes: The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step… China Diaries is a new travel show that premiers on SABC 3 on 12 July (Wednesday) at 8.30pm.

There are two sides to travel. One is the amazing sights, world-renowned monuments, luxurious accommodation, and a chance to let go and relax. The other side is the crazy and manic scramble for transportation, the decisions on how to spend your time and, of course, the rapport you share with your travel partner.

Leera Mthethwa and Khabonina Shabangu in SABC 3’s new travel show “China Diaries” Pic: SABC3

In China Diaries, Leera and Khabo are about to experience a culture shock like no other, as they depart South Africa for a 40-day travel experience across the length and breadth of China, visiting an array of eclectic destinations and showcasing both the best side of travel, and the little hurdles along the way.

They may not always share the same opinion, and they may both have a taste for the finer things in life, they’re going to have to take the rough with the diamonds, as travel is not about getting what you want, it’s about enjoying what you get.

While boisterous Leera is always up for a travel challenge, the more conservative Khabo is the master of finding the heart of the city’s hotspots and making the most out of a travel destination.

Funny, informative and a fish-out-of-water expose into one of the world’s most fascinating countries, China Diaries sees two wondrous women exploring the mystery magic the world’s most populous country.

You will soon get to know these two vivacious ladies very well, but in the meantime, here’s a little teaser:

Leera Mthethwa is an actress, presenter and model who has featured on top local productions such as Generations and Our Perfect Wedding. Her strengths are found in her ability to present off the cuff, unscripted and with no plan as she has a great sense of humour and has been blessed with confidence so convincing, it’s natural.

Khabonina Shabangu is a model and fitness bunny who has risen to Reality TV prominence through her recent breakout performance on Tropika Island of Treasure, which revealed her tenacity and never say die attitude.

Tune in every Wednesday at 8.30pm from 12 July and enjoy this mystery magic world in China Diaries on SABC 3.