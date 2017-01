Ladysmith SAPS was called out to a scene of a collision, late at night on 28 January after a passenger allegedly tried to elude a public safety officer. It is believed that two vehicles had been involved in a collision along the Helpmekaar Rd. ER24Ladysmith and InnovaMed assisted with light injuries. The cause of the crash is not clear, it is alleged that the driver of the vehicle had run from the scene.