Community says no to nuclear power

by Zoe Papadakis

Dozens of community members gathered, in the streets of Durban on Wednesday morning, to picket against South Africa’s R1.2 trillion secret nuclear power deal for an estimated eight to ten nuclear power plants, which could include Durban’s old airport, as one possible location.

This followed a day, after the Western Cape High Court postponed the challenge by Environmental Justice Groups Earthlife Africa Johannesburg (ELA-JHB) and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (SAFCEI), to the legality of the government’s nuclear procurement deal.

Speaking about the picket, Desmond D’Sa of SDCEA said, that nuclear power was not the answer to the climate change crises or the country’s economic status.

“What we need is renewable energy,” he stated. “We need people to think outside the box and to understand that nuclear energy will destroy their futures. That is why we are here today, to show the public that their future is being compromised.”

Commenting on the postponement of the challenge, D’Sa added that various groups were coming together to take a stand against the nuclear procurement.

“We must put a stop to this madness of investing in nuclear energy,” he said. “We will fight them on the land, in the sea, why waste anymore money? We are saying no to nuclear power!”

Reporting on the importance of the challenge, SAFCEI said it related to the largest procurement deal the country has seen since the advent of democracy, a deal feared to have been engineered for Russia to be the preferred bidder. In postponing the challenge, the Western Cape High Court ordered the Minister of Energy to pay the applicants’ costs on a punitive scale, including the costs of four counsels. In what the Court described as a ‘disquieting’ twist of events, court proceedings began with the senior counsel for the State (Marius Oosthuizen SC) announcing that yet another secretive Section 34 Determination for nuclear power had been signed by the current Minister of Energy, Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Despite it being signed on 5 December 2016, the court was not informed thereof and neither were the applicants until minutes before the hearing was to begin. The court stressed in its judgment that there was no evidence presented to the court explaining how this determination came about, when it was decided upon and the processes leading thereto, despite the determination apparently having been made more than a week before the hearing.

The state’s legal team also argued that the Department of Energy was no longer the procurer of nuclear power but that this responsibility has now been handed over to Eskom, which the state argued was a company with its own board and therefore required no mandate and no consultation from the state or the public to carry out its business and the spending of public funds.

Project Co-ordinator at Earthlife Africa Johannesburg, Dominique Doyle, argued that this was an insidious delay and divide tactic on behalf of the Department of Energy, Eskom and NERSA.”Instead of arguing the legalities and constitutionality of the determination made in 2013 and then kept secret for two years, the courts were forced to deal with this latest development.”

After hearing arguments, and despite the state’s advocate arguing that it should not be ordered to pay punitive costs, the court expressed its displeasure with the state’s conduct by ordering that the state should pay the costs of the applicants’ four counsel and on a punitive scale. The Judges made it clear that the case needed to be heard on an expedited basis, and the case has been adjourned for hearing on 22 to 24 February 2017.