Concerns surrounding #DurbanFire addressed

By Zoe Papadakis

Durban residents are calling for clarity and further investigations to be launched into the fire that ravaged the Transnet warehouse on Southcoast Road, last month. This emerged at a public meeting held by the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) in Glenwood, recently.

This formed part of a series of ongoing meetings being held throughout Durban at which SDCEA has been encouraging community members to come forth and share how they had been affected by the three-day long blaze and to engage with necessary officials in attendance to address concerns surrounding the health impacts, damage to property and emergency plan.

Speaking to residents, Shanice Gomes of SDCEA said that this was not an isolated incident, with 55 major known incidents taking place in the South Durban area since 2000.

“That makes it an average of three major incidents a year,” she said, adding that they were related to various pollution industries.

Gomes added that, before the 2016 #DurbanFire, there was also another great fire and explosion that occurred at the SAPREF refinery in April 2015.

Desmond D’Sa of SDCEA

Vanessa Black of EarthLife Africa Durban

Speaking at the meeting, Vanessa Black of EarthLife Africa Durban said that residents had been calling for an emergency plan to be in place for years. “Resident’s don’t even know what happens in an emergency like this,” she said. “This fire was a touch and go situation and then to have officials who should have been in touch with the public to go on air and say that the fire was under control and there were no serious health hazards… how do they know? No samples were taken. No one knows what they are dealing with. There is no inventory of what was even in that warehouse.”

Additionally, Black said it appeared as if emergency services were under resourced, with members of the fire department having to choose what parts of the fire to contain.

“How do we make sure this is the last time something like this happens?”

Addressing health concerns, Dr Shumani Phaswana of UKZN said that, in incidents such as this, the health effects relating to the fire are not observed immediately. She explained that, with large fires, members of the public were most commonly affected by exposure to the smoke, either through inhalation, or from direct exposure from the soot either falling onto their skin or being ingested after falling onto food.

Phaswana listed respiratory disorders such as coughing and sneezing, and neurological disorders such as headaches and dizziness as the immediate and short term effects often observed after exposure to pollution caused from factory fires. Intermediate effects often include asthma and, in the long term, there was the danger of developing neurological diseases as well as cancer and reproductive health defects.

“I have noticed that, when these incidents occur, there are no plans in place to monitor or treat residents,” she said.

Tamilla Ndlovelu of Disaster Management was present on behalf of her department. She said she was unable to provide much information as she had not been given a mandate. However, she said that the city was busy working on an emergency plan and, during an incident such as this fire, the current disaster plan was rolled out.

Since the meeting, SDCEA has been engaging with the city’s deputy mayor, Fawzia Peer, to resolve the impacts of the Durban fire. “She has agreed to engage with civil society regarding the process toward finalising the emergency and evacuation plans for the people of South Durban who are fence line neighbours, to dangerous chemical and petro-chemical industries,” said Gomes.

“Furthermore, we stated that we want to be a part of an independent investigation process to insure transparency and the ethics of democracy are upheld in the investigation process.”

Gomes said that communities had been left with bearing the brunt of damaged property, vehicles and health impacts as a result of the black chemical soot. “The question is who will be liable for the damages if both property and person is not insured?”

The Weekly Gazette approached the eThekwini Municipality for comment regarding the various concerns raised. In response, a revised draft of the city’s Disaster Management Corporate Plan, which is available on the city’s website, was submitted. In the draft it stated that the South Durban Basin contained bulk chemical facilities, pipelines, oil refineries and a high volume of road and rail transportation of hazardous freight. Several major hazard industries are located in the basin, with the industries and surrounding residential communities existing in close proximity to each other. It confirmed that an emergency incident occurring inside a premises could have consequences which may spread off-site.

For this reason, there was an ‘Off-Site emergency Plan’ and ‘On-Site Emergency Plan’ in place. In the disaster management plan, it states that the industries each have an ‘On-Site Emergency Plan’ which includes internal response capability and the roles and responsibilities of municipal and other government and private agencies.

The ‘Off-Site Emergency Plan’ is an extension of the particular industries ‘On-Site Emergency Plan’ and in most instances the off-site consequences will be managed by the on-site Emergency Operations Centre. It was stated that the review and revision of the South Durban Basin ‘Off-Site Emergency Plan’ will be an ongoing process.