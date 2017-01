A 33-year-old man will appear in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court after facing charge of being in possession of suspected stolen property.

He was arrested by Estcourt Visible Policing officers last Wednesday in the Estcourt CBD after he was found in possession of copper cable. The outer casing of the cable had been burnt off. Police are trying to determine where the copper cable was stolen from. The cable is valued at around R2000.