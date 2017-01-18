Crime prevention operation – 5 suspects nabbed

This morning members of Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team were conducting a crime prevention operation with the Durban North SAPS and other local security companies.

Shortly after 5am members of the SAPS Durban North Field Unit spotted a silver Hyundai i20 with 5 suspects in the Umhlanga area and a chase ensued. The suspects ended up in the Somerset Park area where they opened fire on the SAPS members chasing them. SAPS managed to arrest one suspect.

The other four suspects fled in the vehicle and proceeded on Mount Edgecombe Drive where they crashed the vehicle down an embankment into one of the gated estates. A further 3 suspects were arrested, and the fifth suspect fled into the estate.

Marshall Security officers went in pursuit of the suspect and after a search of the area managed to apprehend the suspect who was hiding in a bush.

Upon further investigation it was ascertained that the Silver Hyundai i20 Was hijacked in Mayville recently, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for numerous business breaking’s in the area.