Definitive guide to pairing dresses with boots and bare legs

The air has settled into a glorious not-too-hot, not-too-cold place of sunny briskness, though it is getting colder by the day (or as we like to call it, dress and boot weather): Still time to squeeze in bare leg-friendly conditions, but cool enough to ditch those summer sandals you are so over.

To make your morning routine easier, we have tried and tested each pairing and broken down exactly what works and why:

Anchor a feminine midi wrap with a western boot

Westee and Raja: Successfully wearing a long floral number past summer boils down to your footwear choice. The Bronx Woman Westee or its new style, Raja are the perfect solutions: autumnal enough to balance out the floaty, warm weather feel of the dress while providing extra insulation against cold snaps. To follow the boho romantic direction layer some turquoise and silver jewellery and, on crisp days, a long, belted cardigan in a chunky knit.

Use punky black booties to give your LBD some edge

React: Not all little black dresses fall in pearl-and-tiara, Breakfast At Tiffany’s territory. To make yours more rock concert than cocktail party, pair an ‘abbreviated hemline’ with stacked heel ankle boots à la React by Bronx Woman. A slightly oversized moto jacket (bonus points for metallic embellishment!) and bag with exposed hardware (both, naturally, in the same noir shade) drive the look home.

Enjoy the snuggly sophistication of a sweater dress and knee-high boots

Sarene and Basque: We get it: some mornings all you want to wear is a giant, snuggly pullover. To pull it off in the most polished way possible, team with knee-high boots. It balances the slouchy, oversized fit on your top half, and your boots will feel far less ‘come hither’; think less sultry, more sophisticated. Even better, because the two silhouettes keep your body completely covered, you can rely on this formula right through winter (when it gets icy though, layer in tights). Try styling Bronx Woman Leather Sarene or Basque to achieve the look.

Dress up a button-front tunic with heeled booties

Yona and Yamka: Even a light cotton shirtdress can work through mid-autumn with the right accessories. Sturdy ankle boots are a safe place to start, laying the foundation for a thick leather belt and fur-trimmed jacket. Countless colour combinations suit this look. A few of our favourites to get you started: white and tan, navy and black, warm grey and cream. Try the Yona style by Bronx Woman that comes in black and brown or Yamka.

Make a micro shift more casual with chunky boots

Rosalie and Roberta: Between the low practical heel and menswear-inspired design, a pair of boots acts as a no-nonsense counterpoint to a micro mini’s party-ready length. Keep this push-pull effect going by tossing on a floor length overcoat (always left open so you can see the contrasting proportions) funky round sunglasses, and cross-body handbag in a striking colour (that one touch of brightness instantly ties the whole ensemble together). Consider the Rosalie for a more feminine look, or to toughen it up, try Bronx Woman’s Roberta.

