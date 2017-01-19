Diabetic patient’s long wait for ambulance

A member of the Sydenham community police forum claims that she had to wait “15 hours” for an ambulance to arrive before she could be taken to hospital on Thursday, 12 January.

For 59-year-old Janet Giles the wait seemed like an eternity as she suffered extreme pain from a gland.

When the ambulance eventually arrived, Giles, who is diabetic and an amputee, was first taken to the King Dinuzulu Hospital (King George) in Asherville, but had to be transferred to the Addington Hospital because of the severe gland pain that she was suffering from.

Giles claimed that when she arrived at Addington she had to wait three hours for a bed. “I sat on the benches for hours waiting to be given a bed and food. I am diabetic and not eating for that long causes a strain on me. I had to call my son to bring me food.”

After the long wait for a bed she was then allocated to ward 2B. “I have never experienced such bad treatment in a hospital before, and I do not wish it for anyone else. I was not given food till I was discharged.” They always said, “I am going to theatre and will eat after but was never given the food, my son had to bring me food everyday,” claimed Giles.

When contacted telephonically, Addington Hospital’s public relations officer, Francis Zuma, denied the allegations and said that there “was no way” a patient would go for days without being given food.

In Zuma’s email response to queries he said: “I acknowledge receipt of your correspondence and be advised that it is receiving attention. The matter is being investigated and you will be advised of the outcome in due course. I have also forwarded your matter to the Head Office, media liaising manager Mr A Hlongwane.”

Sydenham CPF communications officer Satish Dhupelia expressed ‘sadness’ at how Addington had treated his colleague.

“Apart from the medical ailment she was admitted for, she is diabetic. Her son took her some food which she shared with two other people in the same situation as her.

What happened to caring nurses? This is really sad.”