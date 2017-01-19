Dog attack sparks controversy

By Zoe Papadakis

Ezlin Hannah Naidoo. Photo: Internet

Ezlin Hannah Naidoo, the three-year-old girl from Mayville, who died over the weekend after being attacked by a dog, was laid to rest yesterday, 18 January, at Flower Road Cemetery in Clairwood.

The incident has sparked much controversy within the community, with various conflicting reports emerging regarding the exact nature of the attack, as well as the breed of dog.

Initial reports stated that the incident involved two pitbulls, which resulted in a media frenzy slamming the breed, however it has since emerged that the dog was in fact a medium sized cross breed and that the girl’s brother had also sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care, who attended the scene, explained that the incident took place at Locke Place in Mayville on Saturday afternoon, where the toddler and her six-year-old brother were both seriously injured by a family dog.

“Just before 5pm, Rescue Care Paramedics raced to the scene in Mayville,” said Jamieson.

The scene outside the house where a child was mauled by a dog. Photo by: Rescue Care

“On arrival, they found the girl who had sustained critical injuries. Immediately Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked on the child, however the child was in cardiac arrest.”

Jamieson said that, after 40 minutes of resuscitation efforts, the girl was declared dead at the scene. Meanwhile, her brother had been rushed to Nu-Shifa Hospital, where he is still being treated.

Commenting on the incident, Lindsey Concer of the Durban and Coast SPCA confirmed the attack, stating that inspectors of the society attended the scene, where the owners of the dog signed an ‘owners request’, which means that all four dogs on the property were signed over with a request to be humanely euthanised.

“This included a male adult cross breed, female adult pitbull and two cross breed puppies,” she said. “The male adult cross breed was the dog who attacked the children. First attacking the 6-year-old, who is now in hospital, then turning to the three-year-old who died on scene, according to paramedics.”

Concer said that the SPCA would not take this any further.

“Our organisation deals with cruelty to animals and there has been no contravention of the Animal Protection Act in this case.”

The initial reports that it was a pitbull responsible for the mauling has resulted in various organisations speaking out in the breed’s defence. Lins Rautenbach of the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) said that the Purebred American Pit Bull terrier is not supposed to be human aggressive.

“Their history as fighting dogs meant that handlers had to pick their dogs up out of the pit without being bitten,” she said. “This led to a breed of dog who has an exceptionally high tolerance level and if bred correctly with dogs who are not human aggressive, raised correctly and managed correctly, they make amazing pets- but they are not the breed for everyone.”

Rautenbach added that attacks could still occur for various reasons. This included poor breeding as well how the dog is raised and how it lives.

“Seventy percent of dog bites in children are from the family dog,” she said. “Pit bulls have a very high tolerance with children.

“They take a lot but, when they have had enough and retaliate like any dog would do they cause damage. Parents should never leave their children unsupervised with the dog. They should be taught not to tease or hurt the dog, to interfere with the dog while its eating or sleeping, they should not be allowed to sit on or ride a dog.”

Community member Nicole Linden, who drives ongoing Pitbull Awareness walks and various other initiatives, also spoke out against the inaccurate reports.

“Pitbulls were never bred to be human aggressive,” she said. “Yes if you look back into their history and, sadly still today, they are and have been bred to have an animal aggressive trait, but never human aggressive. So dogs that turn on someone have issues.”

Linden said that most articles reporting on dog attacks did not provide clear circumstances into the background of the dogs.

“Was the parent a human aggressive dog? How were the dogs kept? What provoked them to attack? What were the circumstances and how was the dog kept?

“Pitbulls are high energy dogs, they are not dogs for an owner who has no time to stimulate, train and socialise them and they are not dogs for a person with no knowledge of the breed.”

Linden said that, without correct stimulation, exercise, training and socialisation, a pitbull, like any other working or high energy breed, could become destructive if their energy was not being correctly channeled.

“Pitbulls are a loving, loyal and highly intelligent breed,” she said. “I urge anyone who is considering getting one to do thorough research and speak to someone knowledgeable before going forward. Train them, socialise them, exercise them and spend time with them to create a balanced family dog.”

Linden urged community members wanting to know more information regarding training or advice on pitbulls or their dog, to contact her at rockylinden01@gmail.com