Drug dealers nabbed in Durban

Hawks’ Organised Crime unit members in Durban have arrested two suspects for allegedly dealing in drugs at Overport and Bonela in Durban on Monday and Tuesday.

Officers had received information about two suspects who were allegedly dealing in drugs in the area. An operation involving the members of the Metro Police was conducted at Bondsvick Centre in Overport where Indresh Pather (45) was arrested for dealing in drugs. He was found in possession of 28 pieces of rock cocaine and 12 small packs of cocaine powder to the street value of approximately R19 800. Pather has appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 7 February 2017 and was remanded in custody. His case was postponed to Monday, 13 February 2017.

The operation continued on Tuesday and officers swooped in one of the houses at Bonela and a search warrant was executed. During the search in the house, 3900 heroin tables were found and a 42-year-old, Abu Talib Essop was immediately arrested. The street value of the seized heroin is approximately R95 500. He also appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 8 February 2017. He was released on bail and the case was postponed 28 June 2017.