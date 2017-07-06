DSW van fire sparks rumours of unrest

News that a municipal van had caught alight on the M4 near the Riverside intersection on Monday morning has sparked allegations of service delivery protests.

A community member, who wished not to be known, said the municipality was being targeted by community members wanting to gain the attention of ward councillors and government officials in power to matters of service delivery. However, city officials have denied this. “The reports you have been given are not true,” said Gugu Sisilana of the eThekwini Communications Department.

“The fire has nothing to do with community unrest but it is as a result of a fault of some kind on the vehicle. We cannot speculate on the type of fault it is at this stage as this is being investigated.” Lieutenant Colonel Zwane Thulani confirmed the incident, stating the cause of the fire was unknown and that no injuries had been reported.