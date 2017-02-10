Durban commemorates World Cancer Day

Fun in the sun was the name of the day as Durbanites laced up their running shoes and took to the Durban promenade in support of CANSA Durban’s world Cancer Day event on Saturday morning. The 5km family fun run formed part of a global campaign to highlight how everyone, together or individually, can help reduce the global burden of cancer.

Local community members, Belinda Botha, Lisa Esterhuyse and Terri Kilian show their support to CANSA Image: Zoe Papadakis

The global cancer epidemic is vast and is set to rise. About 8.2 million people die from cancer worldwide every year. In South Africa, one in four is affected by cancer through diagnosis of family, friends or self. World Cancer Day gives community members a chance to reflect on what they can do individually and collectively to fight this disease which affects people of all ages, races and gender.

Speaking about the campaign, CANSA Chief Executive Officer, Elize Joubert, explained how many people hold the mistaken belief that cancer was a dread disease that other people experience.

“However, the reality is that we’re all affected by cancer in some way,” she said. “If you think about it, you will know someone who is a cancer survivor. The good news is that we all also have the power to take action to reduce the impact of the disease on individuals, families and communities.”

The CANSA Shavathon is set to take place next, from 25 to 26 February, at various shopping centres across Durban. For more information, contact CANSA Durban on 031 205 9525.