Durban joins international women’s march

By Zoe Papadakis

Community members and representatives from various local organisations gathered in Durban on Saturday to stand up for women’s rights, immigrant and minority rights, the right to a clean and healthy environment and for a stable climate by marching in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the new president of the United States resulted in over 200 progressive organisations from around the world mobilising over the weekend to participate in over 616 support marches in more than 30 countries, and Durban joined the movement with it’s own Women’s March hosted by Earthlife Africa Durban and the South Durban Community Environment Alliance. “The rhetoric of the past US election cycle has insulted and threatened many of us women, immigrants, those of diverse religious faiths, LGBTQIA, black and brown people, and people with disabilities,” said Alice Thomson, one of the event organisers and chairperson of Earthlife Africa Durban. “We are marching for women’s rights, for immigrant and minority rights, for the right to a clean and healthy environment and a stable climate.”

Participants gathered at King Dinizulu Park and marched down Dr Pixley Kaseme to the US consulate office, singing out various messages of support to women in the US.

Marching in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington

“We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health and our families,” said Thomson. “We recognise that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.” Continuing with the campaign, a memorandum was handed over to a representative of the US consulate on Monday morning, requesting that the US consulate deliver Durban’s message of solidarity to the US government. Within the memorandum was a calling for world of peace, for stable climate and for recognition of women’s rights as human rights. “We unite together across gender, political divisions, age, and race,” stated the memorandum.

“We have grave concerns about the threats of an expansion of the nuclear arms race. We call for peace and for nuclear disarmament. We call for an end to hate speech and incitement to violence from leaders.”

Alice Thomson from Earthlife Africa Durban with Mark Carr, public affairs consulate general of the United States of America

Climate change was a pertinent issue that organisations supporting the march were concerned about. In the memorandum, it stated that Africa was likely to be the continent most affected by climate change, with impacts on water and food security.”In order to mitigate the consequences of climate change for Africa, an international effort is required that includes the US as the worldís highest emitter of greenhouse gases. However, the new administration intends to increase investments in fossil fuels, pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, and cut federal climate change programs.”

Joining together to assert that women’s rights were human rights, the memorandum also called for a society in which all women are free and able to care for their families in safe and healthy environments. “Women deserve to live full and healthy lives free of violence against our bodies,” it said. “We stand in solidarity to dismantle gender and racial inequities within the criminal justice system, for the right to reproductive health care for all, for equity in the work place and for equal pay for equal work. All workers have the right to a living minimum wage. We stand together for gender justice and a society free from the institution of awarding power, agency and resources disproportionately to masculinity. We assert that LGBTQIA Rights are Human rights and these rights must be protected. We stand together for Civil Rights, for immigrant and refugee rights.”