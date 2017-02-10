Durban plagued by burst water pipes

By Zoe Papadakis

Areas in Durban have been experiencing numerous water pipe bursts and water leaks, despite Durban being in the grips of acute water cuts and severe drought.

A mainline water pipe burst on Stanley Copley Drive in Asherville

Over the past two weeks, there have been several reported water pipe bursts in the area. In an attempt to monitor and address the situation, Ward 25 Cllr Hassan Haniff and Ward 31 Cllr Chris Pappas have been trying to attend each incident and report them to the relevant parties.

Most recently, a mainline water pipe burst on Stanley Copley Drive, Asherville, which saw litres of water streaming down the road. Reporting on the incident, Cllr Haniff said that, although a plumber was quick to replace the pipe, five hours later and the truck with backfill had still not arrived.

“The depo is two kilometres from the burst site,” he said. “This is not good at all. The rates payers do not have to be treated like this.”

Cllr Haniff said that infrastructures were letting the city down, resulting in water pipe bursts and various other issues. Commenting on the issue, Cllr Pappas said that water leaks and burst pipes continued to be a problem, with a definite increase in bursts and leaks being experienced after the introduction of the restrictions.

“The Berea councillors raised concerns at a meeting held with the water department last year,” he said. “We mentioned that the shutoff were losing us more water than actual savings. This was supported by statistics release last week that showed R710 million in lost revenue from wasted water.”

Cllr Pappas added that the infrastructure, which was not well maintained or replaced in time, was a huge contributing factor to the issue.

“The change in pressure in the pipes from the shutoff is also not helping,” he said, adding that the system was not designed for this.”

Over the past few weeks, RD Naidu Road, St Thomas Road, Sandile Thusi Road and Moses Kotane Road have all experienced numerous water pipe bursts. This, Cllr Pappas said, was a growing concern as it affected community members in a number of ways.

“Residents are cut off for the time it takes to repair the burst or leak,” he said. “This means that on top of the restrictions residents do not have water for longer periods of time outside of the scheduled shutoff. This affects schools, hospitals, homes and businesses. There is also a huge waste of water happening and someone has to pay for it. Every time 1000s of litres are lost and us, as ratepayers, have to make up for these losses.”

Responding to queries put forth by The Weekly Gazette, eThekwini Municipality media liason officer, Princess Nkabane, said that the city was aware of the effects of water restrictions, one of them being the pressure build up that would likely lead to burst water pipes.

“In order to combat this, before the implementation of the restrictions, we installed air valves in the lines to release air in the pipeline which would lead to pressure build up and cause the bursts,” she said. “We have also installed Pressure Reducing Valves (PRVs) in the systems in order to reduce pressure. This has been successful.”

Nkabane added that there were various effects of shutting and opening the reservoirs. This included excessive water pressure, which she said the municipality prevented by the installation of PRVs, as well as changes in water momentum (water surge), which she said could be prevented by slowly shutting and charging of the water pipeline during the opening and shutting of the reservoirs, which will prevent a sudden change in velocity in the water network system. Nkabane added that water hammer could be prevented by installing air valves in the strategic positions to prevent surge pressure created by air pockets and charging very slowly to prevent pressure waves.