Police and reaction officers tally the recovered cash from the supermarket robbery

Pics: Claudine Senekal

Early morning supermarket robbery in Ladysmith

No arrests were made despite cash and goods being recovered by police in an early morning armed robbery in Ladysmith.

Five armed suspects rushed into the Buy n Save Cash and Carry on Illing Rd today (28 June) before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash and boxes filled with cigarettes.

Police search the dense bush for suspects

The suspects all fled on foot. Three ran towards Steadville while two others fled towards Matthew’s Farm along the railway service road while authorities were busy investigating a train accident of a pedestrian.

The police and Ladysmith Search and Rescue managed to trace the route of two of the robbers where the cash and cigarettes were recovered. NN and Caracal security reaction officers were in pursuit of the three suspects who fled into Steadville as police searched the dense bush. Investigations continue.