Easter operations nets 112 offenders

Joint operations between Phoenix SAPS, Metro Police, Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) officers, members of the Phoenix Community Policing Forum (CPF) and local security personnel led to the arrest of a whopping 112 individuals for various offences over a two day period during the Easter break.

Police, CPF members and security personnel joined hands in a two day crime blitz which yielded positive results in Phoenix over the Easter break

CPF chairman, Umesh Singh, applauded the concerted efforts by all stakeholders and said such operations especially the road blocks were a step in the right direction in maintaining calm in the Phoenix area. “The Easter operations netted 62 offenders on Thursday and 50 on Saturday night. The bulk of the violations registered were for driving under the influence of alcohol. This clearly indicates that drivers show no respect for rules of the road. These operations will continue until we find a significant drop in the the number of drunken drivers. We are committed to ensure the safety of other road users. There appeared to be no serious crimes committed during the Easter period and for that we are especially pleased. Our gratitude is conveyed to all the role-players involved in the two-day operations,” added Singh.

Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “Police visibility was stepped up and working hand in hand with other stakeholders certainly helped to make a difference this Easter. We maintain a zero tolerance stance on crime and offenders must know that they will face the full might of the law once they are arrested. Sadly, some drivers still flout the rules of the road and display absolute disregard for their safety and that of other road users.”

KZN VIP Security spokesman, Gareth Naidoo, said, “It was good to be able to work as a team with the relevant authorities and other security personnel in a bid to help ensure that the Easter break was relatively peaceful for all. A show of unity resulted in the scores of arrests. On the security side, petty crime still occurred but there were no reports of serious and violent crimes.”

Accimed ambulance service and VIP Medics were on standby during the operations to deal with any medical emergencies.