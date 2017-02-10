Fatal dog attack causes community backlash

By Zoe Papadakis

Community members are up-in-arms following the euthanasia of five dogs, after a pack of nine allegedly attacked and fatally wounded a woman in the Inchanga area, last Thursday morning.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA has since launched a search for the four remaining dogs that managed to escape after the incident took place.

In a separate incident, a man was attacked by three dogs while walking home on Blaire Athol Road in Westville last week. Russel Meiring of ER24 explained that paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous bite wounds to his legs and arms. He was treated for his injuries and thereafter transported to King Edward Hospital for further treatment.

According to a statement released by the Kloof and Highway SPCA, the Inchanga incident was reported to trainee inspector Eric Simamane, who received a call from a concerned community member claiming a woman had been attacked, and killed, by nine Africanis dogs early on Thursday morning. Responding to the call, the inspectors attended the scene and were able to capture five of the nine dogs. A family member of the owner of the dog’s requested that the Kloof and Highway SPCA euthanise the animals.

The incident has ignited a backlash from community members arguing as to who is responsible for the attack – dog or owners.

“Again, it’s the animal that suffers due to the actions of humans,” said Durban resident, Karen Borain, who is the founder of non-profit organisation, Dogs of Durban. “I sympathise with the victim and her family, but ultimately those dogs attacked her because they were taught to attack and kill. A dog is the product of his environment and training. If you teach a dog to kill, then that is what he will do.”

Borain added that the hunting dogs were taught to hunt and kill animals, but when provoked, the pack mentality takes over, and they become dangerous to humans too.

“It astounds me that people are shocked when a dog attacks, yet they encourage them to be vicious. Be it as a guard dog or a hunting dog. If a dog, any breed, is treated with love and respect, then they will protect their people to the end but at the same time, rather die themselves than cause harm to humans. It is heartbreaking that the animals are vilified and killed when they were only doing what humans encouraged them to do.”

Taking to social media, Facebook users aired their views.

“So sad for the family,” commented one user on Facebook. “My condolences. I’d hate to hear the dogs were euthanised…I have a Rescue Africanis and if anything she is timid. But I’ve never experienced them in packs. I understand you had to remove them but can they not be re-homed?

“I know that times are tough but they deserve a chance. Before I get shut down, I volunteer at Kloof SPCA and I appreciate how hard their jobs are.”

“It is not unusual for dogs to just attack,” remarked another user. “I personally know of two people who lost very young children after their neighbours dogs got out and attacked these children for no good reason.

“I myself was attacked by a dog as a kid. It wasn’t my dog, it was a neighbours dog. A women lost her life today. Show some compassion for the human life lost today also. Why assume the worst of her? You did not know her or her circumstances.”

“The time has come for this government to spay and neuter animals free of charge,” said a third user. “There are so many abused and strays out there and they have to defend themselves daily ….. they cannot be blamed.. humanity has failed them. Condolences to the victims family… but a stand must be taken to address the problem to stop breeding and dumping animals.”

Commenting on the incident, Christine Kuch of the NSPCA explained that, when an attack by a dog occurred, the matter needed to be reported to the SAPS and a case opened in terms of the Animal Matters Amendment Act.

“Costs can be claimed, including medical costs for the victim,” she said, adding that the court would then rule regarding the fate of the dog, whether it is to be return to the owner or euthanasia. “The Magistrate or Judge can also make a ruling regarding the fitness of the owner to have animals.”

The National Council of SPCA’s released a statement recently addressing the recent spate of dog attacks. In the statement, the SPCA pointed out that the number of dog attacks could be reduced if there were a government moratorium on breeding and on the informal sale of animals combined with a firm sterilisation policy.

According to the statement, random and irresponsible breeding brings into focus the issue of unregistered ‘breeders’.

“Breeding is uncontrolled, often by persons whose background and knowledge are insufficient to ensure welfare standards,” said Kuch, adding that easy and cheap availability of dogs was another factor, as crime often led to ‘impulse buying’ of dogs to increase security.

“What then happens is an impulse purchase of an animal, especially a dog reputed to be fierce. It is affordable – and fast! Longer term, the consequences can be dire, if welfare, training etc are not all put in place.”

Kuch stressed that basic training was essential and that basic animal welfare included sufficient attention being given to dogs. She said that in many instances, the animal was given food and water but lacked human attention or interaction. “It is not surprising that the dog is unable to distinguish between its owners with whom it should have bonded and intruders or threatening people,” she said.