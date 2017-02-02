Female body found in stream

A 31-year-old woman’s body was found wrapped in white linen in a stream in Avoca early on Friday.

Members from the Durban Search and Rescue, together with IPSS Medical Rescue and the divisional commander of water policing were called out to the scene where the decomposed body was discovered.

According to Kyle van Reenen of Marshall Security, a murder docket has been opened. “The 31-years-old victim’s body was in a stream along Matheran Road Avoca and was identified . She was recently reported missing by her boyfriend,” Reenen said.

A case of Murder has been opened and our detectives are appealing to our community that should they have any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s please contact the Greenwood Park Police,” said Warrant Officer Leon Audh.