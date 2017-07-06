Fins and flash of the 50s at The Classic Car Show

Classic Chevys, Fords, Pontiacs, Dodges, Oldsmobiles and Buicks. Whatever car you fancy from the glorious chrome-bedecked, outrageously-finned Fifties, you willl have your pick at Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, this Sunday (July 9) with the next instalment of Gauteng’s biggest classic-fest, The Classic Car Show.

A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air coupe.

“The cars from the 1950s simply mean Rock n Roll to us petrol-heads,” says organiser Paulo Calisto. “And the great thing about our show is that each year we draw classic, unrestored original examples, super-trick customs and even restoration projects in half-finished form.

“The guys that build these cars put a lot of love, sweat and gears into finding them in the first place, let alone the real work that follows, once a restoration project begins. I love the muscle car era too, and we’ll have hundreds of these on show. But the cars from the ‘50s, it’s like they were the ones that started this whole movement for many of us. These are the roots car!”

The iconic 1956 Ford Thuderbird two seater

The 1950s can actually be termed a preview of the whole muscle car era that followed. Because it was in this decade, that the American manufacturers became embroiled in the great horsepower race. Engine outputs rose in that one decade, from about 100 horsepower (75 kW) to over 300 horsepower.

The horsepower race was partly driven by the American manufacturers who were involved in Nascar racing at that time. Hudsons were the first “factory kings” of the sport in the early 1950s, followed by Chrysler with the glorious 300 series cars. After that it was pretty much a straight fight between Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge, and all these factories churned out super-high-horsepower optional examples for sale to the public, that could then be legitimately raced on the oval tracks as “stock cars”.

a 1951 Cadillac two door coupe

But it was in the styling departments too that things went a little crazy. After the drab, economy-conscious years that followed World War Two in the late 1940s, the 1950s gave rise, in America especially, to a huge wave of optimism. And the cars reflected it, with ornate chrome grilles, bumpers, tail fins, and elaborate side-flashes.

At Nasrec you will be able to see many examples of this wonderful period in car design and marvel at the intricacy of the panel pressings and the ornate artwork that was part and parcel of these cars. The interiors, too, looked like mobile jukeboxes in many cases as manufacturers tried to out-dazzle each other.

A 1958 Ford Fairlane

Sedans, coupes, convertibles and station wagons, all these variants will be on show at Nasrec from this amazing decade of automotive excess. And everyone will have their favourites.

Chevrolet will probably be the most prolific marque, as it has in the past. The years 1955 to 1957 produced the most revered Chevys of all time. What is amazing in those years is that each year cars were completely restyled. So if you know your Chevys and Fords (and Buicks and Dodges and Pontiacs) you can tell immediately the exact year of manufacturer, because from around 1955 onwards each year these cars looked totally different.

A ’57 Chevrolet four-door, many people’s all-time favourite car from the ’50s

Of course, there will be hundreds of other classics on show, ranging from custom vans and pick-ups to hot rods to muscle cars, of which Mustangs and Camaros and Dodges will be well in evidence. And let’s not forget the fabulous Cobra recreations that we have running all over Jo’burg.

Classic car owners can enter through Nasrec’s Gate Two from 7am, while spectators can enter through Gate 5 from 9am. There is also a mini Prawn and Food Festival. Orgaisers say that halaal food is also available. – MotorPress.