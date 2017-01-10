Former Phoenix SAPS spokesperson dies

By Val Govender

Warrant Officer Allen Govender

Dedicated, hardworking, compassionate and generous – these were some of the words that resonated at a special commemorative service preceding the funeral of former SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer A.S Govender (Allen Govender).

The community stalwart died suddenly at his home in Milkhaven Place on Thursday, 5 January. In an exclusive interview with The Phoenix Tabloid his wife Edith said Govender collapsed suddenly without any prior complaints of illness. A nurse by profession, she tried to resuscitate him.

“My neighbours are paramedics and they came to assist me. They administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) and did all they could but it was too late. It was his time,” she said.

The 52-year-old father of one was well known in and around Phoenix for his commitment to making the community a safer place for all. He had a passion for the youth and took a special interest in youth mentorship programs.

Govender moved to Phoenix with his parents in 1977 and attended Daleview Secondary School.

He matriculated in 1983 and worked as an assistant lifeguard at the Rainham Swimming Club.

A year later he joined Lesley’s Driving School as a driving instructor operating in Phoenix.

On 28 April 1985 Govender began his training at the SAPS Training College in Wentworth and was initially stationed at Inanda SAPS but later transferred to Phoenix SAPS. After loyally serving the community for 30 years, he resigned in January 2015 as a Warrant Officer.

Apart from being the public relations officer for the Phoenix police station, he was also the 9th National Field Training Officer. He was the CPF (Community Policing Forum) Coordinator for his cluster, representing the community at national level. In addition to his police work, Govender served as the School Governing Body Chairperson at Hopeville Primary School.

Govender’s funeral was held at Firm Foundation Church on Saturday, 7 January. He is survived by his wife Edith and son Celan.

Inspector Govender will be remembered for his commitment to providing concise, timeous news to this newspaper when called upon. His kind and friendly nature will be sorely missed.

Unfortunately, at the time of going to press the spokesperson for Phoenix SAPS was unavailable for comment.