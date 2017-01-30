Four killed in Sunday collision

Four people were tragically killed and 11 others sustained serious to slight injuries in a crash along the R600, just pass Tokozisa in the Bergville area. The collision between the two vehicles occurred on Sunday evening, 29 January.

ER24Ladysmith and Okhahlamba Search and Rescue were on scene. The injured were treated and taken to the hospital for further medical treatment. Details of the crash are still not clear, but SAPS have opened cases of culpable Homicide. The deceased has as yet not been identified.