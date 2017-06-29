From cricket to medicine for bursary awardee

“I owe everything to cricket – it has been everything to me.”

This is how Andile Buthelezi describes the influence cricket has had on his life.

Andile Buthelezi, Township Tournament Bursary awardee.

Buthelezi, who is currently studying medicine at the University of Cape Town, is not playing cricket this year because he does not have the time with his studies, but he is full of praise for the sport and in particular the bursary he received in 2012 after the KwaZulu-Natal Sunfoil Township Tournament.

“The Township Tournament Bursary has helped me so much. Without that I don’t think I would be anything at all. It gave me a chance in life.” Buthelezi was introduced to Sunfoil development cricket when he was in Grade 4 and then eventually went on to play in the annual Sunfoil Township Tournament, where he was selected for a bursary to study at Glenwood High School in 2012. He matriculated in 2015 and took a gap year in 2016 before enrolling at UCT to study medicine this year. He plans on giving something back so other youngsters are able to derive some of the advantages he enjoyed from his cricket bursary.

“I am starting a bursary fund for under-privileged kids to be able to study. It is early days and we are still finding funding for it, but I hope to approach companies and I have already spoken to some people here at the university.

“I had no way of funding my tertiary education so it was a struggle for me to get to university. So if I can help some under-privileged kids then I want to be able to do that.

“If just one person is helped to study by my bursary then it is worthwhile.”

Shoaib Moosa, the Chief Commercial Officer from the Willowton Group, agrees that the Sunfoil programme is more than just about providing sporting opportunities.

“Although Andile is not currently playing cricket at the top level, he is able to further his career by studying medicine at one of the country’s top universities. Without the Sunfoil Township Cricket initiative, that may not have been the case.”Township and rural development manager KZN, Sanelisiwe Kuzwayo concluded, “Andile started cricket in 2010 and immediately showed natural leadership abilities. In the various camps, he would shine in the activities. Andile has a good command of English and blossomed at Glenwood High School, deciding to make academics his focus over cricket. We wish him well with his studies.”