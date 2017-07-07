Get the hottest celebrity news on The Scoop

SABC 3 brings you a new glamorous celebrity scoop show The Scoop which will be broadcast from Wednesday, 12th July at 9pm.

Hosted by Khanyi Mbau, The Scoop has the hottest celebrity juice and will bring you the biggest scoops every Wednesday, covering the latest trends in local and international fashion, music, movies and celebrities.

The show will bring you up to date on who needs to be deported from earth, who is throwing shade on who, who has got to be traded or swapped, who has got a lot and the biggest movies you missed out on.

If you love stars, fashion, major choons hitting the charts, when it is time to swap and staying on fleek, then The Scoop is the show for you. From the races to red carpets around the world, Khanyi Mbau will give you a peak behind the scenes of these glamorous events and the celebrities that adorn them.

Scoop is a global format by FCCETV and the South African adaption is the only one of its kind that focusses predominantly on local stories and was created by producer Mayenzeke Baza, executive producers Khanyi Mbau, Pascal Schmitz and John Smith, and creative director Jonathan Wegerle.

The show is collaboration between Mandela Bay Pictures, Hoplite Entertainment and Her Productions and began rolling cameras at the Durban July. Catch it first, catch it fresh, catch it hot on The Scoop every Wednesday at 9pm on SABC 3.