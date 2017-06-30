Grassroots Innovation creative entrepreneurship at DUT on July 12

Following in the theme of Africa month of “Building a Better Africa and a Better World” the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has been hard at work building relationships to foster innovation growth.

According to the African Development Bank, Africa is the continent with the world’s second fastest growing economy, in this Government has heavily invested in innovation as part of the National Budget.

During June, the DST met key individuals, schools and organisations to discuss the opportunities the department is offering through the Grassroots Innovation programme incubated by the Technology Localisation Implementation Unit (TLIU) and the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

A recent roadshow saw representatives from Grassroots Innovation meet Abahlali BasemJondolo (shack dwellers) movement, with the hopes of unearthing ideas and showcasing the opportunities that could be taken advantage of – even to the most disadvantaged South Africans.

To further the spectrum of opportunity for inhabitants of the country – representatives also met with Daniel Dunia, a businessman and representative of the SA’s foreign national community – to further spread the aim of the Grassroots Innovation programme.

Dunia said that the Grassroots Innovation programme was a fantastic initiative and that his organisation will certainly be actively involved.

DST also recognises that children across Africa’s rural communities are being left behind, and need to be inspired by the opportunities that Grassroot Innovation can afford young innovators who have the potential to become entrepreneurs.

It is for this reason, Grassroots Innovation also closed the recent roadshow by visiting Siphesihle Secondary School, Ikamva Youth Umlazi, Durban YMCA and the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre – with the aim of inspiring the youth about how the Science and Technology industry can reshape the country and the continent.

Grassroots Innovation representatives will discuss creative entrepreneurship at DUT on July 12 with TUT Arts Incubator Coordinator, Dr. Patrick Ebewo taking the lead.

Dr. Ebewo will be addressing a Winter school attended by Ikamva Youth from Umlazi.

Also on the cards Grassroots Innovation will accompany YMCA officials on visit roadshows and workshops discussing the opportunity provided.

The Grassroots Innovation programme seeks to unearth rural innovators who will then be incubated into programmes to develop their innovation into a business.

DST is set to spend most of its allocation of R23.7bn over the medium term to invest in producing new knowledge, developing human capital, and building infrastructure for research and innovation, according to the 2017 National Budget.

The bulk of the funds (R3.9bn) will be transferred to the Council for Industrial and Scientific Research (CSIR) and the National Research Foundation (NRF), which foster, promote and support industrial and scientific research and technology innovation.

Aspiring innovators are encouraged to submit their innovative ideas on website www.tliu.co.za via the Grassroots Innovations portal.