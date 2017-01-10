Hard work behind top matric achievements

Solvista Secondary School in Phoenix was one of the best performing schools in the NSC Examination 2016.

Top learners of Solvista Secondary School with Acting principal, Amara Pillay and Councillor Patrick Pillay

The local school obtained a 96.7% pass rate and was placed 1st in the Phoenix North Circuit.

Top learner, Yashalia Chaitram obtained 8 A’s. Speaking to the Phoenix Tabloid Yashalia said, “I am very excited.

I was expecting to get good results because I worked very hard throughout the year.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our educators who put up with all of our stress, my mum, a single parent who has worked very hard to support me and my neighbour who brought me up from a little girl and has played a major role in my life and matric results.” Yashalia will be studying towards Chemical Engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in 2017.

Delcine Naidoo of Solvista Secondary, obtained 7 Distinctions. “I feel happy, I have worked hard and accomplished what I wanted to achieve this year.” Delcine will go on to study B.Com Accounting at UKZN.

Another learner who obtained 7As from Solvista was Jomanda Parath who said she feels ecstatic, overjoyed and blessed to obtain 7 distinctions. “It was hard for me to study during my final examinations because I lost my dad.

It became hard to study without him being there to support me but God gave me the strength to overcome and do well in my final year.” Jomanda will be studying an Electrical Engineering course at UKZN.

Caryna Padayachee said, “I’m so excited and I feel blessed to have come this far. I would firstly like to thank God for his guidance, my parents, educators, tutors and brother, Cascarino for all their support. I wouldn’t have made it without them.” Caryna obtained 7As and will study Mechanical Engineering at Howard College, UKZN in 2017.

Acting principal, Amara Pillay said she was ecstatic about the results, “It was all the hard work by our educators and learners that Solvista Secondary produced such excellent results. I would like to congratulate each and every learner and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours. I am certain that they will do their parents and our school proud going forward with their tertiary studies.”

Councillor Patrick Pillay congratulated all the matriculants for their outstanding performance in their final year. “Credit must go to the educators, parents, School Governing Body and the learners for this incredible performance.

Despite the financial and social challenges faced by the learners, they have risen above all their challenges and have given Phoenix a good name.”