Has Ford’s image gone up in flames?

By Ashref Ismail

It boggles the mind how a leading global motor brand, with massive resources at its disposal can get it so terribly wrong? We are not talking about the obvious mechanical defect plaguing the Ford Kuga brand – in today’s disposable world of mass production, defects are pretty common – we are referring to the major public relations disaster for Ford South Africa.

Much has been said about this entire debacle that saw dozens of Kugas combusting since 2013, resulting in the loss of one life. Apparently, it was only when a Ford employee blew the whistle and the National Consumer Commission took up the cudgels that forced Ford to eventually, but reluctantly, make a half-baked “admission”.

This “admission” too, in the form of a joint media briefing did not go far enough. If current Kuga owners thought that vehicles will be taken back and/or that the owners of the reported 39 Kugas that caught fire will be compensated, sadly they were disappointed. Ford’s chief executive, Jeff Nemath indicated that they would have to claim from their insurance.

Everything about this sorry saga points to ignorance and arrogance. Let me be the first to admit that I have been a great fan of Ford since its divorce from Mazda, which has seen both marques reach new heights.

The resurgence of the brand and the new-found buzz in the brand’s dealerships as they boasted everything for everyone from an entry level Figo to the range-beating Everest SUV, to the top selling Ranger bakkies, to the fire-breathing Focus RS hot hatch and haloed big boss Mustang and everything in-between.

So what brought about this debacle? Ford’s failure to deal effectively with this crises is probably the most disappointing aspect and has become a text-book case on how not to manage damage control. PR 101 speaks about four key elements that must be dealt with to nip any problem in the bud before it turns into a major disaster:

1. Deal speedily with the nature and extent of the problem;

2. Be transparent with all stakeholders;

3. Demonstrate concern;

4. Reassure customers and shareholders alike on what measures you intend taking to address the problem;

5. Deal with it swiftly and provide feedback.

In all the above aspects Ford failed miserably. This entire episode would have gone away as swiftly as it appeared if Ford dealt speedily with the first complaint by issuing a national recall. Sadly, their top management squandered enough opportunities to remedy the situation and save their image, but their response beggar belief. The only time they agreed to the media briefing was when they were called out by the National Consumer Commission.

This matter, which has gone viral on social media, has left many people shocked but not surprised as some claimed that had this happened in the US or in Europe, Ford would have had its pants sued off.

Since we are a developing country at the bottom of the globe, the perception is that we can be taken for granted. As I write this, apparently, a class action is underway.

About two years ago, a Honda Jazz owner died, allegedly, when his car caught alight due to an electrical fault in the electric window mechanism. Honda’s top management immediately issued a media alert, recalling the specific model for an inspection, fixing the fault at no cost, apologising for the inconvenience, and the matter went away without a choo.Now that is a lesson that Ford can learn from.

Even the VW diesel-gate scandal, that had many naysayers and prophets of doom predict the demise of this major international brand, saw the company recover, albeit financially painfully to go on producing top cars.

What has made people here so upset is Ford’s denialist attitude, which if it were a political party in the country, would not have been out of place.

Time will tell what the nature and extent of the damage to Ford as a brand in general and Kuga in particular will have to endure. One thing is certain, owners of 1.6 litre Kugas are going to have a hard time disposing of their vehicles, unless they catch on fire.