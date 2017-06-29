Health MEC meets with SAHRC amidst oncology crisis

KZN Health MEC, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo met with the South African Human Rights Commission on Tuesday in connection with the long standing oncology debacle in the province. MEC Dhlomo stands accused of being responsible for the current oncology crisis with a call for his resignation.

“The South African Human Rights Commission can confirm that the KZN MEC for Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has met with SAHRC to discuss the SAHRC’s findings on the provision of cancer treatment at Addington Hospital and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital (IALC Hospital) in KZN,” said SAHRC spokesperson, Gail Smith.

Dr Dhlomo has since been given a deadline to provide a detailed response to the Commission’s Report by Friday, 30 June 2017. “The Commission will assess the response upon receipt and make a determination as to further action,” explained Smith.

However KZN’s Health Department claimed MEC Dhlomo had not received an official meeting request from SAHRC. “The MEC met with the SAHRC based on the understanding that the Organisation had requested a meeting, a request the MEC says he never saw. What was discussed will form part of the Department’s response to the report of that august body,” said DoH spokesperson Desmond Motha.

The SAHRC report follows a mass exit of public oncologists who refused to work after hundreds of cancer patients died as a result of not receiving proper treatment on time. The report found that Addington Hospital, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital (IALC Hospital), the KZN Department of Health and MEC Dhlomo, have violated the rights of oncology patients at the Addington and IALC Hospitals to have access to healthcare services as a result of their failure to comply with applicable norms and standards set out in legislation and policies. These include non-maintenance of radiotherapy machines, procurement corruption and shortage of staff. The SAHRC hence required immediate steps to repair and monitor all the health technology machines regardless of contractual disputes; that a management plan be adopted to deal with the backlog, entering into interim Public Private Partnership arrangements with private oncologists, medical officers, radiotherapists and oncology nurses and that an interim referral management plan be developed to facilitate the referral of patients to private service providers for screening, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Last week, KZN Premier Willies Mchunu announced DoH interventions in the KZN Legislature. “We have conducted an in-depth investigation into the administration and management of the DoH and have embarked upon some major interventions. The challenges of the department are not limited to a specific area but cut across a number of areas and are linked to competing priorities. In the main, the issues relate to various elements, some of which can be attributed to internal inefficiencies and others that are beyond the control of the department,” said Premier Mchunu.

Challenges listed include; economic climate, people moving from private health care to public, rising medicinal costs and medical machinery and spread of disease.

“Provincial Treasury has been working closely with the Department of Health. Treasury resources were deployed earlier this year for a clear assessment of what needed to be done,” Premier Mchunu added.

Mchunu also expressed its appreciation to the Oncologists and Radiotherapists from the private sector who have come forward to work with designated public health institutions to provide oncology services.

“We want to congratulate them for adding meaning to government’s commitment towards quality service delivery,” he said.

“The challenges are great, but I firmly believe that with the commitment of all, we can look to a turnaround to create a healthy nation and province,” he added.